Disney Fans Are Freaking Out Over New Crossover RPG Mirrorverse

Disney has introduced so many iconic characters over the years, with their animated and live-action films helping turn them into household names. In addition to expanding individual franchises, Disney has showcased its roster of characters in meta projects like House of Mouse, Kingdom Hearts, and Ralph Breaks the Internet. Earlier this year, Disney unveiled the first look at their latest character crossover, and it looks like it's captivated the Internet. Back in April, Disney and Kabam released the first look at Disney Mirrorverse, an upcoming mobile RPG video game that allows fans to collect and fight as different alternate universe iterations of Disney characters.

"Disney Mirrorverse represents a brave reimagining of iconic Disney and Pixar characters and stories, and we’re delighted to be working with Kabam to bring this original universe to life for players," Sean Shoptaw, senior vp games and interactive experiences at Disney Parks, experiences and products, said in a statement when the game was announced.

While it's been months since the first look debuted - and the game has already been beta testing in the Philippines - a recent tweet from The Black Mage and Aggrestuko comic writer Daniel Barnes brought a lot of newfound attention to Disney Mirrorverse.

Disney’s making a mobile game called Mirrorverse, starring alternate universe versions of their characters with badass redesigns, and I can’t believe this is real SULLEY’S WEARING FUCKING POWER ARMOR pic.twitter.com/au8UXmsWXy — danielvania: aria of sorrow (@Danny8bit) October 15, 2020

Disney fans have since taken to Twitter to express their emotions surrounding the game, which range from amazement to bewilderment to some combination of the two. Between marveling at the unexpected character designs, wondering what other Disney characters will look like in the universe of the game, or questioning why there isn't already an animated adaptation of it in the works. Here are just a few of those reactions.