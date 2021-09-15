Mizkif Announces Twitch Break

Twitch’s Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo has announced that he will be taking a break from the streaming platform. In a Twitlonger post, Mizkif and Maya Higa revealed that they have broken up, and will both be taking a break from streaming, in order to “process and to take care of ourselves.” The two streamers had been dating for more than two years, and often co-streamed together. At this time, it’s unclear how long the two streamers will be taking time off, but it seems that the break-up was a mutual one, and there are no hard feelings between them.

“We want you guys to know that Maya and I have decided to break up. Weboth want to be very clear that there was no event, no cheating, nodrama that led to this decision. We mutually decided that this is what’sbest for both of us in our current lives,” Mizkif wrote.

Mizkif closed the post with “see you in a few weeks,” implying that this break should only last for a short while. Hopefully he and Maya will take whatever time is necessary for both of them, and only return when they’re both truly ready to be back on Twitch.

There is a lot of pressure when it comes to streaming, and it can take a heavy toll. Streamers have started to open up more about the need to take mental breaks, and it can’t be easy to be in a situation where countless followers are looking to learn more about private life events. Mizkif and Maya both have large and dedicated followings on the platform, and that can add a lot of pressure to stream even when they might not be in the right place to do so. It sounds like the two are handling the break-up very well, but it’s impossible to say how they might be doing outside the spotlight. At the end of the day, well-being needs to be the central focus.

