New Mortal Kombat 1 Update Features Changes to Takeda, Patch Notes Revealed

NetherRealm Studios has released a new update for Mortal Kombat 1 today that predominantly features changes tied to Takeda. At this point in time, many MK1 players are waiting for the arrival of Khaos Reigns, which is the new story expansion that’s set to arrive next month. Prior to that release, though, NetherRealm has made a couple of smaller changes that impact Mortal Kombat 1 in the immediate future.
As a whole, this new update for MK1 is pretty small as it’s only a hotfix for the game. To that end, the main portion of this patch is tied to Takeda, who has seen some adjustments to how his Swift Stride and Shooting/Falling Star attacks functions. Other than Takeda, NetherRealm has altered Frost, Tremor, and Ferra on the Kameo Fighter side of things. Best of all, given how small this update for MK1 is, it won’t require a full download in order to implement these changes. Instead, merely booting the game up will see that these tweaks have already taken hold.
Videos by ComicBook.com
You can get a full look at the patch notes for this new update to Mortal Kombat 1 down below.
Mortal Kombat 1 August 2024 Hotfix Patch Notes
Character Specific Adjustments
- Main Fighters
- Takeda
- Increased active armor frames on Enhanced Swift Stride by 10
- Shooting Star & (Air) Falling Star now hit Low (was Mid)
- Swift Stride Phase now hits Mid (was Overhead)
- Kameo Fighters
- Frost (Kameo)
- Sightly reduced Main Fighter recovery after Snow Flakes Cancel
- Reduced recharge delay by 120 & slightly increased recharge rate after Snow Flakes and Frost now exits playfield 15 frames sooner
- Tremor (Kameo)
- Slightly increased recharge rate after Rolling Rock, Transmute Ground Pound, & Transmute Lava Burst
- Increased recharge rate after Ground Pound, Transmute Rock Punch, & Transmute Rolling Rock
- Increased recharge delay after Ground Pound by 30
- Reduced recharge delay after Transmute Rock Punch by 50, Transmute rolling rock by 60, Transmute Lava Burst & Transmute Crystal Wall Punch by 40, and Transmute Crystal Armor by 180
- Ferra (Kameo)
- Reduced Health to 350 (down from 450)
- Torr Stance: Slide! now has 5 less frames of blockstun