New Mortal Kombat 1 Update Makes Big Changes to Homelander
The newest MK1 hotfix for June has dropped.
A new update for Mortal Kombat 1 has been released that predominantly includes big tweaks to Homelander. Earlier this month, Homelander from The Boys became the latest DLC fighter to join the growing roster of MK1. Now, in the wake of the character becoming widely accessible, developer NetherRealm Studios is making some overhauls to the fighter and how he interacts with others in the game.
Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, the June hotfix for Mortal Kombat 1 is mainly tied to fixing various bugs. Outside of these tweaks, Homelander has had some specific changes made, especially when it comes to how his Dirty Trick move functions. Other characters that have received slight adjustments with this patch include Peacemaker and Reptile, while Cyrax, Khameleon, and Janet Cage have been altered on the Kameo fighter front.
To see everything that this new update for Mortal Kombat 1 does, you can read the full patch notes down below.
Mortal Kombat 1 June Hotfix Patch Notes
PC Steam & Epic Games Store
- Added a new Graphics Setting to increase the 30 FPS lock on certain sections to 60 FPS, which is intended for users with High-End Hardware
- The new setting to enable this is accessed via Main Menu > Settings > Graphics > Experimental > 60 FPS Mode: OFF (Default)/ON
- Note that this setting will not affect pre-rendered movies and will be automatically disabled during Online Matches to avoid stability issues
General Fixes & Adjustments
- Fixed several desyncs that could occur during online play if the game had been hot-fixed
- Adjusted camera behavior when Homelander, Omni-Man, or Peacemaker are interrupted or hit high off screen
Character Specific Adjustments
Main Fighters
Reptile
- Fixed damage scaling on Force Ball when not enhanced
Peacemaker
- Human Torpedo & Enhanced Human Torpedo now hits High
- Reduced base health value to 650 (from 700)
Homelander
- Fixed canceling into Flight when grounded more than once in a kombo not consuming Super Meter
- Fixed Jump Attacks during Flight be able to be canceled into Flight on block
- Fixed not being able to breaker God Complex & Enhanced God Complex
- Improved Punching Down linking into God Complex & Enhanced God Complex from Flight when it hits opponent near the top
- Fixed issue that could result in Homelander sliding on the ground sometimes when God Complex from Flight was canceled from certain heights
- Fixed rare issue that could result in Homelander sliding on the ground sometimes when God Complex from Flight was performed just as flight was about to time out
- Fixed rare instances of some juggle kombos sometimes behaving slightly differently against Homelander with specific timing
- The following attacks can no longer be parried by Dirty Trick
- Kitana – Fancy Strike (Away + Front Punch)
- Rain – Tide (Away + Back Punch) & It Pours (Back Punch, Front Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch)
- Reptile – Kneet Trick (Towards + Back Punch, Front Kick)
- Sindel – Shear Genius (Towards + Front Punch) & Off The Top (Away + Back Punch, Front Kick, Back Punch)
- Ermac – Dragged Under (Front Kick, Back Kick)
- Peacemaker – Gutshot (Away + Back Kick) & Pinky Toermenter (Down + Back Kick)
- Quan Chi – Skeleton Jacker (Towards + Back Punch, Front Punch)
- The following attacks can now be parried by Dirty Trick
- Ashrah – God's/Demon's Wrath & Dark/Light Ascension
- Baraka – Baraka Barrage, Stab Stab, & Chop Chop
- Havik – Twisted Torso
- Kenshi – Quick Slice (Jump Front Punch in Sento Stance), Upper Gash (Jump Back Punch in Sento Stance), Ancestral Guard, Soaring Sento, & Teamwork
- Kung Lao – Kung-Kussion & Shaolin Shimmy
- General Shao – Power Strike
- Smoke – Vicious Vapors & Smoke Bomb
- Peacemaker – Coming Through! (Towards + Back Kick, Front Punch)
- Homelander – Grounding Fist from (Air) Diabolical Dash & Soaring Strike from Diabolical Dash
Kameo Fighters
Cyrax
- Fixed canceling into Horizontal Kopter Chopper from Kopter Chopper not using Kameo Meter
Khameleon
- Reduced pushback on block of first 2 hits of Roll & slightly reduced the pushback on block of the last hit
- Reduced base health value to 250 (from 300)
Janet Cage
- Slightly increased combo damage scaling on Hop Punch & Hop Skip Punch
