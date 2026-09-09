Mario Kart World Adds New SNES Content in Latest Update, Full Patch Notes Revealed

A sizable new update for Mario Kart World has today rolled out on Nintendo Switch 2 and adds new content from the SNES entry in the series. While the latest Mario Kart game has been quite popular since its launch last year, many fans have expressed the desire for more updates and content to come about on a frequent basis. Now, Nintendo has delivered on those requests by bringing a handful of new tracks to the title that stem from Super Mario Kart.

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Downloadable now, Mario Kart World update version 1.8.0 is one of the largest that the game has received so far. The most notable inclusion with this patch is the aforementioned tracks from Super Mario Kart, which is the original entry in the series that debuted on Super Nintendo. Players will now be able to race against one another on tracks such as Vanilla Lake, Koopa Beach, Ghost Valley, and Mario Circuit. In addition, two new routes have been added to Knockout Tour, which will further improve the multiplayer component of MK World.

Outside of these major new inclusions, Nintendo has made countless smaller tweaks to Mario Kart World with this patch. Most of these adjustments are for specific bugs that players have continued to come across while playing and have impacted gameplay, items, and Free Roam. For Nintendo to have now resolved these errors should make Mario Kart World a much better experience overall.

To view everything new in this Mario Kart World update today, you can view the full patch notes courtesy of Nintendo below.

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General

Propeller Rally and Turnip Rally have been added to Knockout Tour. You can select these if you have played one of the rallies in Knockout Tour.

The following courses have been added to VS Race, Time Trials, and races in Online Play and Wireless Play. Courses you can choose from Mario Circuit SNES Mario Circuit 1 SNES Mario Circuit 2 SNES Mario Circuit 3 Courses you can choose from Ghost Valley SNES Ghost Valley 1 SNES Ghost Valley 2 SNES Ghost Valley 3 Courses you can choose from Choco Mountain SNES Choco Island 1 SNES Choco Island 2 Course you can choose from Sky-High Sundae SNES Vanilla Lake 1 Course you can choose from Koopa Beach SNES Koopa Beach 1 Notes: Item panels will appear on these courses instead of item boxes. Item boxes will appear on the race that leads to Mario Circuit.

The time for each lap is now displayed in Time Trials.

The color of the time difference between the player and ghost data in Time Trials has been changed. When the player time is faster than the ghost, the color is red. When the player time is slower than the ghost, the color is blue.

A filter was added to the frame that appears when using Photo Mode on the pause menu.

You can now use the Y Button to switch the camera to the player’s perspective while spectating or playing in races, Knockout Tour, or Battle mode.

You can now use the R Button to view participants’ real-time rankings when spectating during races or Knockout Tour.

You can now switch to Spectator Mode when playing in a room in Online Play or LAN Play. This mode only allows players to watch the game without participating. Press the Y Button from the pause menu after joining a room to switch to Spectator Mode.

Up to 26 players can now join a room in Online Play or LAN Play. Up to 24 people can join the game. When there are 24 participants, no one else can join the room until a participant switches to Spectator Mode.

The amount of rate fluctuation in races now varies according to the length of the course.

The method for calculating rates when the score is the same in Battle has changed.

Adjusted slipperiness when covered in Blooper ink.

Decreased the number of times that Green Shells, Coin Shells, fireballs, ice balls and Boomerangs bounce off walls.

Reduced the amount of time it takes to return to normal after getting crushed by a Thwomp.

Increased the amount of time you won’t take damage from Boo after it takes an item from you.

Adjusted the probability of obtaining items from item boxes in races and Knockout Tour.

Auto-Use Item can now be used even when set to Custom Items.

Made it possible to see the following items your rivals may be holding: Coin, ? Block, Kamek, Blooper, Feather, Fire Flower, Ice Flower, Boomerang, Hammer.

You can no longer wall ride around the edge of the road in Ghost Valley.

Buoys have been added to the race leading from Acorn Heights and Dry Bones Burnout to Boo Cinema.

Fixed Issues