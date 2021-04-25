MLB The Show 21 Extends Double XP Indefinitely Due to Server Trouble

✖

MLB The Show 21 is currently going through some growing pains when it comes to the game's servers. Since the title launched earlier this week on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, the servers have been inconsistent, to say the least. While developer Sony San Diego has been doing its best to fix these problems, they have largely continued to be a nuisance through the weekend. And while it's a bummer that some players are having difficulty with playing the game right now, Sony San Diego is at least looking to make up for the issue.

As mentioned on social media, the team at Sony San Diego said that it's going to be extending the Double XP offering that is currently live in MLB The Show 21. The studio didn't give a hard end date for when it will end this promotion and explained that it's doing this as a way to make up for the troublesome servers. "Our priority is to improve our server stability and performance," the developer said in a tweet. "As we continue to work on those issues, we will be extending the Double XP until further notice. Thank you all for your reports and your continued patience."

Our priority is to improve our server stability and performance. As we continue to work on those issues, we will be extending the Double XP until further notice. Thank you all for your reports and your continued patience. — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) April 24, 2021

If you have ever been through the launch of an MLB The Show game before, this is somewhat par for the course. Typically, each new installment struggles out of the gate with its servers for the first few weeks after launch. And while this annoys fans, Sony San Diego always looks for a way to make things up to its audience. Clearly, this move is one of the ways in which it's looking to atone for the server issues so far. Whether or not additional rewards will be given out in the future as a way to apologize remains to be seen.

For now, assuming that the servers don't give you problems, you can play MLB The Show 21 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. And if you're new to the series this year, be sure to check out our hitting guide which will have you improving your swing in no time.