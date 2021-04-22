MLB The Show 21 Developer Addresses Server Issues

✖

MLB The Show 21 has been having server issues since its launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass. Despite this, Sony San Diego -- the developer behind the game -- has been slow to communicate with fans about these issues, though late last night they acknowledged the problem and noted that the team is working on resolving "the underlying issues."

The update comes the way of the official MLB The Show 21 Twitter account, which doesn't divulge much else, but notes more updates are coming, presumably soon. In addition to this, the Twitter account for the game thanked fans for their patience.

"We're aware of slow and/or unstable server performance many of you have experienced and brought to our attention," said the game's Twitter account. "Our team is working to diagnose and resolve the underlying issues, more updates to come. Thank you for your patience."

Every year MLB The Show has server issues around launch, but this year is arguably the worst yet, and it's probably because there are more players than ever. Not only did the series come to Xbox consoles for the first time this year, but it's available via Xbox Game Pass.

That said, while the MLB The Show 21 servers have been slow and unstable, they haven't been downright broken much, and they are doing a bit better since launch.

We're aware of slow and/or unstable server performance many of you have experienced and brought to our attention. Our team is working to diagnose and resolve the underlying issues, more updates to come. Thank you for your patience. — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) April 22, 2021

MLB The Show 21 is available -- starting at $70 -- via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. It's also available via Xbox Game Pass, but only on the console version of the subscription service.

For more coverage on the game and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, reviews, interviews, previews, and guides -- click here. And if you haven't already, be sure to check out our five must-known hitting tips.