MLB The Show 22 Reveals Latest Legend Addition

The start of the actual Major League Baseball season might have been delayed this past week, but that hasn’t prevented developer Sony San Diego from revealing an all-new Legend player that will be joining MLB The Show 22 this year. In recent weeks, Sony San Diego has slowly been unveiling all of the classic players that will be joining (or re-joining) the series. As for this week’s announcement, it has confirmed that a beloved Philadelphia Phillies player will be coming back to MLB The Show for the first time in years.

Divulged on social media today, Sony San Diego confirmed that Chase Utley will be appearing within MLB The Show 22 as a new Legend player. Utley, who first debuted for the Phillies in 2003, was most well-known for his time with the Philadelphia-based squad. Prior to retiring in 2018, Utley was a six-time All-Star and also was a World Series Champion on the Phillies in 2008. In addition, he also won a Silver Slugger award during every season between 2006 and 2009. In short, Utley is one of the best second basemen in MLB since the turn of the century, which makes his arrival in MLB The Show 22 as a Legend pretty logical.

As of this afternoon, Sony San Diego has announced that it will show off the first-look of Chase Utley in MLB The Show 22 in a stream on its YouTube channel. And while nothing has been confirmed just yet, it seems likely that Sony San Diego will confirm more Legend players for MLB The Show 22 in the lead-up to release. Keep an eye on ComicBook.com moving forward if you’d like to learn more about these announcements.

If you didn’t already have the launch of MLB The Show 22 circled on your calendar, the game is poised to release early next month on April 5th. This year, the annualized baseball sim is set to appear on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. In addition, it will also be a day-one addition to those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.