MLB The Show 22 Fans Divided Over Major Change

Fans of Sony’s MLB The Show series have found themselves torn today after developer Sony San Diego Studio announced an unprecedented change to the longtime baseball series. Since MLB The Show began all the way back in 2006, Matt Vasgersian has been the play-by-play commentator for each installment in the series. Although some of the color commentators that joined Vasgersian changed over the years, Vasgersian himself has always been the voice at the center of MLB The Show. Now, for the first time in franchise history, MLB The Show 22 will be implementing an all-new commentary team that will see Vasgersian stepping aside.

Announced in a new video that Sony San Diego released today, it was revealed that a pair of new commentators will be taking over in MLB The Show 22. Jon “Boog” Sciambi will now be serving as the new play-by-play voice of MLB The Show and will be joined by Chris Singleton, who is the game’s new color commentator. In the past, Sciambi has worked for ESPN as a baseball commentator and most recently has become the TV voice for the Chicago Cubs. Singleton has also done commentary for ESPN in the past in addition to working for teams like the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/MLBTheShow/status/1501216636275240961

As a whole, fans have been very torn on the news. While some have been reminiscing about what Vasgersian brought to MLB The Show over the years, others have found themselves excited to see this series receive some fresh voices. “Yes can’t wait to hear [Jon] Sciambi on the call! Great addition!” said one user on Twitter. “No more Matt Vasgersian? WTF,” another user ended up chiming in with, clearly disheartened by the news.

At the end of the day, this alteration to MLB The Show 22 won’t make or break the game by any means. Still, it does mark the end of an era for Vasgersian, in particular, who served as the voice on 16 different games in total. To say that Sciambi has some big shoes to fill might be a bit of an understatement, but given how great his typical TV broadcasts are, it seems like he should do a great job in this position.

MLB The Show 22 is set to release in a little under a month on April 5, 2022. The game will also be coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch platforms this year.