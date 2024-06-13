MLB The Show 24 Gets First New Update Following Season 2 Start

Update 12 for MLB The Show 24 has today been released across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Roughly one week ago, Season 2 of MLB The Show 24 went live and brought with it a ton of new content for players to dig into. Now, developer San Diego Studio has pushed out its latest patch for the baseball sim that brings with it some fixes to problems that players have continued to take issue with.

As of this moment, the latest update for MLB The Show 24 can be downloaded. When it comes to new content, the patch adds the City Connect jerseys for the Minnesota Twins. Other than this, the update primarily fixes various problems that were seen across Storylines, Diamond Dynasty, and Franchise game modes. One additional tweak has also been made to Diamond Dynasty to make it easier to view cards that players have collected.

By far the biggest overhaul is on the gameplay side of things for MLB The Show 24. Specifically, San Diego Studio has made a change to foul balls in relation to competitive game modes. Rather than foul off balls more consistently, players will see more swings and misses. This might seem like a small tweak, but it's something that many have been asking to see changed for multiple updates in a row.

To get a look at everything that has been altered with this new MLB The Show 24 update, you can find the full patch notes below.

MLB The Show 24 Update 12 Patch Notes

GENERAL:

Minnesota Twins City Connect uniform has been added.

FRANCHISE:

Fixed a bug that could prevent the CPU from making trades.

DIAMOND DYNASTY:

Seasons collection menu will now display more rows to accommodate all cards collected.

Adjustments were made to the batter's eye in Cairo to improve ball visibility.

STORYLINES:

Fixed an issue that would cause an unhandled server exception when trying to replay a moment that was already completed.

MISCELLANEOUS:

Various commentary and presentation bug fixes and tuning.

DEVELOPER NOTES: