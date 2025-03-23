MLB The Show 25: All Hidden Rewards for Apple Map

MLB The Show 25 is here, which means another year of content to dive into in Diamond Dynasty. If you’re looking to earn tons of packs to get your DD squad started, Conquests are among the best places to turn first. With preseason baseball in full swing and Opening Day around the corner, the developers are celebrating with even more Conquest Maps filled with rewards. The Apple Map isn’t as good as the USA maps that launched with The Show 25, but you should still complete it for a nice bounty of packs. Here’s a full rundown on where to find every reward on the Apple Conquest Map in MLB The Show 25.

Hidden Rewards on the Apple Map

Most of the hidden rewards on the Apple Map come from capturing Strongholds, which you need to do to finish the map anyway. That said, make sure you don’t miss the Headliners pack at the bottom of that map. That’ll give you a good chance a new Diamond player for your club. Here’s a full list of everything you’ll earn from hidden rewards:

4 The Show Packs

1 Headliners Pack

Thankfully, this map is quick to get through. You’ll have all of the awards in as few as five games if you win all your matchups. Not a bad way to spend an afternoon. Plus, you’ll earn several more rewards from the various map goals.

MLB THE Show 25 Apple Map Goals

In addition to all of the hidden rewards on the Apple map, you’ll also earn several more rewards for completing the map. While this map doesn’t include any specific player cards, it’s worth competing for the extra packs, Stubs, and XP. After all, if you want to finish off the First Inning Progam, you’ll need all of the XP you can get. Here are all of the extra rewards on the Apple Conquest Map:

Conquer 30 territories on the Apple Map – The Show Pack and 500 XP

Capture the Yankees’ Stronghold The Show Pack

Capture the Mets’ Stronghold – The Show Pack and 250 Stubs

Capture three Strongholds – The Show Pack

Capture all Strongholds – Headliners Pack

Conquer all territories and complete the Apple Map – 5 The Show Packs and 4,500 XP

MLB The Show 25 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.