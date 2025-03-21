MLB The Show 25: All Hidden Rewards for ’25 Map

MLB The Show 25 is here, which means another year of content to dive into in Diamond Dynasty. If you’re looking to earn tons of packs to get your DD squad started, Conquests are among the best places to turn first. Recently, developer San Diego Studios dropped the ’25 Conquest Map to celebrate the start of the new season. While it isn’t as lucrative as the USA maps, it’s worth completing. Here’s a full rundown on where to find every reward on the ’25 Conquest Map in MLB The Show 25.

Hidden Rewards on the USA – Central Map

As you can see, there are several great hidden rewards on the ’25 map. Most notably, there’s a Ballin is a Habit pack, which gives you better odds than standard The Show packs. Here’s a full list of everything you’ll earn from hidden rewards:

5 The Show Packs

1 Ballin is a Habit Pack

You’ll also earn a bunch of XP for the season pass through gameplay. Make sure to stack players from whichever program you’re working on. Building a lineup that’s working on several things at once makes progressing much easier. Fortunately, this map is much smaller than the others we’ve received this year, so you should be able to knock it out in no time.

MLB THE Show 25 USA – Central Map Goals

In addition to all of the hidden rewards on the ’25 map, you’ll also earn several more rewards for completing the map. Unlike some of the other recent Conquest Maps, this one doesn’t include a specific player. That said, you will get a few nice packs and 5,000 XP, bringing you one step closer to adding one of the Inning 1 bosses to your squad. Here are all of the regular goals for the ’25 Conquest Map:

Acquire 50M fans – 500 Stubs

Acquire 75M fans – 500 Stubs

Capture the Strongholds of the MLB The Show 23 cover athlete’s team – The Show Pack

Capture the Stronghold of the MLB The Show 24 cover athlete’s team – The Show Pack

Capture the Strongholds of the MLB The Show 25 cover athletes’ teams – The Show Pack

Conquer all Territories and complete the ’25 Map – Headliners Pack and 5,000 XP

MLB The Show 25 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.