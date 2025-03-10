MLB The Show 25 Reveals Diamond Dynasty Team Affinity Bosses

MLB The Show 25 launches into early access on March 14th, which means the developers at Sony San Diego are consistently dropping news about the new game. On March 10th, the team hosted a stream revealing some of the top cards that will be available on Day One in Diamond Dynasty. Notably, the dev team gave us an in-depth look at Team Affinity, the ongoing program that lets fans earn players from their favorite teams. Here’s a look at all of the cards you’ll be able to earn at launch, giving you a major leg up on your opponents.

Before diving into the revealed players, it’s worth noting that these cards are earned through gameplay. You cannot buy these cards with real-world money, making them important milestones along your journey. Plus, you’ll only need to work your way through a few levels of the Team Affinity track, meaning you can unlock these cards relatively quickly. All of these cards are low Diamonds, so expect them to be ranked either 85 or 86 overall. Here’s the list of cards that have been revealed thus far:

Babe Ruth – New York Yankees

James Wood – Washington Nationals

Matt Holliday – Athletics

Roy Halladay – Toronto Blue Jays

Ian Kinsler – Texas Rangers

Johnny Bench – Cincinnati Reds

Rollie Fingers – Milwaukee Brewers

Alfonso Soriano – Chicago Cubs

Frank Thomas – Chicago White Sox

On top of that, the team revealed most of the cards that will be available in the Deluxe Edition preorder packs. Here are the cards you can pick between for the two packs:

Legend Choice Pack

Billy Wagner – Houston Astros

Derek Jeter – New York Yankees

Nolan Ryan – Texas Rangers

Sammy Sosa – Chicago Cubs

20th Anniversary Choice Pack

Clayton Kershaw – Los Angeles Dodgers

David Wright – New York Mets

Joe Mauer – Minnesota Twins

Vladimir Guerrero Sr. – Los Angeles Angels

The developers didn’t reveal the full roster of Team Affinity bosses. They are holding that information until March 11th. We will update this list when they finish revealing all 30 teams. SDS will also reveal the final choices for the Legend Pack and 20th Anniversary Pack on March 11th.

MLB The Show 25 launches into early access on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 14th. It officially launches on March 18th for fans who did not purchase the Deluxe Edition.