MLB The Show 25: All Hidden Rewards for USA – Central Map

MLB The Show 25 is here, which means another year of content to dive into in Diamond Dynasty. If you’re looking to earn tons of packs to get your DD squad started, Conquests are among the best places to turn first. In previous years, the USA Conquest Map was the largest one in the game, so it was chockful of rewards to earn. That’s still true this year, but developer Sony San Diego Studios has broken the massive map into three pieces. Here’s a full rundown on where to find every reward on the USA – Central Conquest Map in MLB The Show 25.

Hidden Rewards on the USA – Central Map

As you can see, there are several great Hidden Rewards on the USA – Central map. Most notably, there’s a Ballin is a Habit pack, which will get you an extra player compared to a regular Show pack. Here’s a full list of everything you’ll earn from hidden rewards:

5 The Show Packs

1 Ballin is a Habit Pack

1 Legend Bat Skins Pack

In addition, you’ll earn a throwback uniform for all 10 teams when you conquer their Strongholds. This is important because you can then go to the Collection tab and earn two extra Show packs for collecting all 10 uniforms. If you also do the other two parts of the USA map, you’ll eventually earn 20 more Show packs through uniform collections.

MLB THE Show 25 USA – Central Map Goals

In addition to all of the hidden rewards on the USA – Central map, you’ll also earn several more rewards for completing the map. That includes two Gold Pipeline players, one of which is starting pitcher Quinn Mathews who can bolster your early-game lineup. Plus, both players can be collected in the Pipeline program to bring you one step closer to 88 OVR Roki Sasaki. Here are all of the regular goals:

Acquire 75M fans – The Show Pack

Acquire 100M fans – The Show Pack

Capture the NL Central Team Strongholds – 83 OVR Pipeline Quinn Mathews

Capture the AL CentralTeam Strongholds – 83 OVR Pipeline Emmanuel Rodriguez

Conquer all Territories and complete the USA – Central map – 5 The Show Packs

MLB The Show 25 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC if you purchased the Deluxe Edition. The standard version launches on March 18th.