Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 Coming West in 2019

When Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 officially launched, fans were not particularly thrilled that it wasn’t coming west. However, nearly a year after the game was released, it has been announced by Bandai Namco that it will indeed be making its way west by the end of this year, which is surely going to excite many Mobile Suit Gundam fans. During their “Play Anime” panel at Anime Expo 2019, Bandai Namco disclosed that the title would be coming to PlayStation 4 in west at some point in 2019, but they did not reveal a specific release date.

Luckily, we are already halfway through 2019, so there isn’t too long of a wait until those in the west can get down on the free-to-play action in Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2. The title is already available in Japan, Taiwan, and Korea, so it will be nice to see it make its way over here.

In case you aren’t aware of what the game is all about, here’s an overview, courtesy of the game’s website:

Maximum Six-versus-Six Online Battles – Join players around the globe in six-versus-six team online battles! Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 features the critically acclaimed land combat of its predecessor, and turns it up a notch by adding all new space battles! Fight for survival with your comrades on realistic battlefields!

– Join players around the globe in six-versus-six team online battles! Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 features the critically acclaimed land combat of its predecessor, and turns it up a notch by adding all new space battles! Fight for survival with your comrades on realistic battlefields! Infantry Battles – Mobile Suits aren’t the only heroes on the battlefield! Pilots can place bombs in enemy bases or request support fire to contribute to the cause! Sometimes, infantry fights can even decide the outcome of the battle!

– Mobile Suits aren’t the only heroes on the battlefield! Pilots can place bombs in enemy bases or request support fire to contribute to the cause! Sometimes, infantry fights can even decide the outcome of the battle! Acquire and Customize Mobile Suits – Spend the earned DP to develop Mobile Suits after battle or spend tokens for attempts at the lottery that can award powerful Mobile Suits! You can also enhance your favorite Mobile Suits through customization!

– Spend the earned DP to develop Mobile Suits after battle or spend tokens for attempts at the lottery that can award powerful Mobile Suits! You can also enhance your favorite Mobile Suits through customization! Base Camp – Interact with players from around the world in this online lobby! Become a pilot and make battle preparations such as upgrading Mobile Suits in the neutral base camp! In addition, you can freely interact with an assortment of battle comrades that cross your path.

– Interact with players from around the world in this online lobby! Become a pilot and make battle preparations such as upgrading Mobile Suits in the neutral base camp! In addition, you can freely interact with an assortment of battle comrades that cross your path. Ever-Evolving – New Mobile Suits, stages and costumes will be added to Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, while also featuring regular events. The game will keep evolving on a daily basis!

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 will be coming to the west at some point in 2019 for PlayStation 4.

Thanks, Gematsu.