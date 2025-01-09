Monopoly Gets a Major Refresh For Its 90th Anniversary

The fast-dealing property training game Monopoly is starting to feel its 90 years, so it’s getting a bit of a refresh to keep up with all of the younger board games out there. Hasbro has announced an updated version of the classic board game as well as new expansion packs that add new twists to the classic game. Let’s break it down.

The new Monopoly will release on February 10th and will include a more compact and streamlined box, a new tray to keep the bank organized, larger tokens, updated money designs, and other touches that will give the game a modern, higher quality look an feel. To make sure you’re first in line for the new Monopoly, head to Amazon here and reserve a copy for $19.99. You can check out details on the expansion packs below.

There will be three expansion packs: Go to Jail, Free Parking Jackpot, and Buy Everything. As you’ll see in the following list, these expansion packs will add new gameplay options that put fun twists on the old rules:

Monopoly: Go to Jail Expansion Pack: Compatible with any classic version of the boardgame, the Go to Jail pack turns the ‘Jail’ and ‘Go to Jail’ into desirable locations while also putting Corruption and Super Corruption cards on those spots for extra benefits. There’s also a new spot called ‘Super Jail’. Playtime is under an hour. / $10 / Available here at Amazon

Monopoly: Free Parking Jackpot Expansion: This expansion switches out all Free Parking spaces for new Spin spaces, which offer the chance of huge benefits to all who land on it. It also adds the Deal Mobile, which lets players skip out on rent and grants free properties. Playtime is around 40 minutes / $10 / Available here at Amazon

Monopoly: Buy Everything Expansion: This expansion turns every space into a buyable space, including Free Parking, GO, the Bank, and Jail. There’s also a Sale Vault that sells game-changing cards, and a new game strategy will definitely be timing out these helpful cards. Play time is around 40 minutes. / $10 / Available here at Amazon

While Monopoly has many different versions for many different IPs (I myself own Dragon Ball Z Monopoly), updates to the game have been sparse over the many years. Spicing up the play with new expansion packs and a new look and style freshens up the original game, and hopefully that will bring in new fans in a new generation. So, the moral of the story is, let’s keep playing Monopoly!



