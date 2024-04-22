Monopoly Launches House of the Dragon and Disney Stitch Editions

With Season 2 of House of the Dragon premiering on HBO and Max in June and a live-action Lilo & Stitch movie in the works, Hasbro is offering new Monopoly editions inspired by both franchises. Sadly, they're not giving fans what they really want which is a single edition of Monopoly that mixes both properties together. Still, if you're a fan of destructive dragons and / or destructive but adorable alien creatures these games have you covered.

Details about the House of the Dragon and Disney Stitch versions of Monopoly are available below complete with links where they are available to order.

MONOPOLY: Disney Stitch Edition – $24.99 – See at Walmart: " Create a perfect day with Stitch in the MONOPOLY: Disney Stitch Edition game! In this edition, properties are replaced by Stitch's favorite activities, such as Hula Show and Chillax, and beach rentals. First each player chooses a unique Stitch token, then they move around the board, trying to claim as many activities and beach rentals as possible. The more players claim, the more exciting their day with Stitch will be-and the more rent they'll be able to collect from other players! Get a color set to add beach huts and lighthouses, and charge even more rent. Draw 626 and Ohana cards for game-changing actions. The last player in the game after everyone else has gone bankrupt wins! This strategy board game is a fun game for family time, and it's a great gift for kids ages 8 and up, teens, and adults who are fans of Stitch."

MONOPOLY: House of the Dragon Edition - $34.99 – Amazon Exclusive: "Battle for the Iron Throne in the MONOPOLY: House of the Dragon Edition game! A civil war is raging to claim the most powerful seat in the Seven Kingdoms. Pledge loyalty to a house by choosing one of six themed golden tokens, then move around the board to travel through Westeros and across the Narrow Sea to Essos, and take control of strongholds, lands, and bays. The more you own, the more rent you can collect from opponents. Will you secure dragon eggs and fearsome dragons to bring your enemies to their knees? The last player with coins when all others have lost theirs wins! This strategy board game's board, packaging, tokens, money, cards, and game pieces are all inspired by the popular TV series. Looking for fun adult board games for game night? This exciting game for ages 17+ is a great choice, and it makes a beautiful gift for fans of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon."

Who Stars in the Live-Action Lilo & Stitch?

The live action Lilo & Stitch will star Mai Kealoha as Lilo, Magnussen as Pleakley, and Chris Sanders expected to return as the voice of Stitch. In addition to Kealoha and Sanders, Lilo & Stitch will star Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani, Zach Galifianakis as Jumba, and Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles.

There have been rumors that Nani voice actress Tia Carrere will be returning as the new character, Mrs. Kekoa, while Amy Hill will appear as a new character named Tūtū. Kaipot Dudoit has also joined the cast as David Kawena.

The live-action Lilo & Stitch will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who helmed the Oscar-nominated Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. The film has been in the works for several years now and is expected to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script. Producers in the project will include Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Ryan Halprin executive producing.

Seasons 3 and 4 of House of the Dragon Could Be in the Works

While there has been no official announcement that future seasons of House of the Dragon are in the works, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has previously written about visiting the House of the Dragon production, noting that there have been some discussions of third and fourth seasons of the series amidst walking around the set.

"It was not all tromping through sets, though," Martin wrote in part. "I also spent two days locked in a room with Ryan Condal and his writing staff (Sara Hess, Ti Mikkel, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett) talking about the third and fourth seasons of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. They were lively, fun discussions, and we got some good work done… though two days was not nearly enough. There is so much ground to cover that I am not sure twenty days would have been enough."

Season 2 of House of the Dragon premieres on HBO and Max on June 16th.