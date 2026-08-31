Naughty Dog Breaks Intergalactic Silence With New Development Update

Naughty Dog has shared a new update today on its upcoming game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Since announcing Intergalactic at the end of 2024, virtually no new information on the upcoming PS5 game has come about. Although reports have suggested that it could launch in the back half of 2027, Naughty Dog and PlayStation have yet to confirm as much. Now, in a time when many fans are getting antsy for any info, Naughty Dog has provided some slight new details on the project.

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In a post shared to social media, Naughty Dog revealed that it has now wrapped a “very ambitious” shoot for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. The developer shared this news alongside a new image of Tati Gabrielle, the actress who portrays the game’s main protagonist Jordan A. Mun, on the set of a motion capture studio. As for when it would be sharing more details about Intergalactic, Naughty Dog said that it’s eager to show off more of the title “when the time is right.”

Could PlayStation Show Off Intergalactic at This Week’s State of Play?

"See you, space cowboy…"

That is a wrap on the very ambitious Intergalactic cinematic shoot! This cast killed it! Cannot wait to show you their incredible work when the time is right! pic.twitter.com/WgqgcHGm8K — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) August 31, 2026

If PlayStation’s recent history is any indication, the time to see more of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet in action could be as early as this week. PlayStation announced earlier today that it would be holding a new State of Play on Thursday, September 3rd, that would feature a variety of looks at upcoming titles from the publisher. While games like Marvel’s Wolverine and God of War Laufey are the most likely to be shown off during this broadcast, there’s a very real chance that Intergalactic is highlighted as well.

The biggest reason for this belief is because PlayStation has typically started promoting its upcoming major Fall releases that are planned for the following year in its State of Play events the year prior. In 2024, this resulted in Ghost of Yotei being announced for the first time at a State of Play, before it went on to release in 2025. Last year, Marvel’s Wolverine re-emerged during a State of Play and it will finally be releasing next month. With this in mind, Intergalactic truly is targeting a launch in Fall 2027, it could prompt PlayStation to begin sharing more on the game quite soon.

Perhaps the only thing in the way of PlayStation beginning its marketing cycle for Intergalactic just yet is that God of War Laufey is due out in February 2027. Because of this, PlayStation feasibly wouldn’t want to be simultaneously promoting too many of its games on top of one another. There’s also the chance that Intergalactic doesn’t even release next year, as the game doesn’t even have a confirmed launch window.

Even if this week’s State of Play comes and goes without anything new on Intergalactic being divulged, it seems like we could get a new look at the game before 2026 comes to an end. If that happens, we’ll be sure to bring the news to you here on ComicBook once we learn more.