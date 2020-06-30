Capcom Teases New Monster Hunter

✖

The Monster Hunter franchise has developed a unique reputation in the video game world, developing a pretty high-octane fantasy landscape for players to explore. According to a new report from the game's developer, Capcom, the franchise could be aiming towards a younger audience in the immediate future. On Capcom's investor relations website, the company was asked if they "will sell a Monster Hunter that middle and high-school students can enjoy again". The company confirmed that they are planning as much, but didn't provide more detail as to what that means. They also confirmed, once again, that the highly-successful Monster Hunter: World won't be coming to Nintendo Switch.

“There are currently no plans to bring Monster Hunter: World on Nintendo Switch," Capcom explained. "We are planning to develop a Monster Hunter that middle and high-school students can enjoy, so please look forward to it."

It's unclear exactly what that will entail, and whether it will be a proper console game, something for a platform like the Nintendo Switch, or a mobile game. The franchise's latest installment, the mobile game Monster Hunter Riders, was released in February of this year, and was met with a mixed response from fans.

There also is the nature of Monster Hunter's first live-action movie, which is scheduled to be released in September of this year. That film, with a cast that includes Milla Jovovich and Ron Perlman, is expected to introduce the universe of the franchise to a whole new audience.

“After living and breathing in the universe of Monster Hunter for 14 years we are thrilled with enormous anticipation to see our creations adapted for a theatrical release," Ryozo Tsujimoto, who serves as series producer for Monster Hunter, said in a statement when the film was announced in 2018. "Monster Hunter’s fan base has exploded over the past year with the runaway success of the game Monster Hunter: World. It is our hope long-time fans and new alike will join us on this exciting exploration of the Monster Hunter universe.”

