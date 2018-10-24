‘Monster Hunter’ Movie Set Photo Reveals Sergeant Marshall

Though we’ve known about the up-and-coming Monster Hunter live-action film for awhile now, we haven’t learned much about it other than some of the lead casting picks. Other than leaked footage of a demo reel over a year ago, on-set pictures have been non-existent – at least until now.

With Milla Jovovich, Ron Perlman, and T.I Harris all on board, we’ve gotten our first look at the “hero” of the game’s film adaptation played by non other than Diego Boneta. He shared our first real peek at some of the movie’s potential in a recent Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram Meet Sergeant Marshall… 👊🏼 #monsterhuntermovie Photo cred: @giftedtalents A post shared by Diego Boneta (@diego) on Oct 23, 2018 at 11:46am PDT

A knee-jerk reaction might be “Oh, god why” with the modern weaponry but it does fit in perfectly with what we know of the upcoming movie so far. Since part of the synopsis revolves around the United Nations military falling into a portal that leads into the Monster Hunter-verse, the modernized style makes sense.

According to Capcom in a press statement revealed earlier this year, the movie will follow “two heroes who come from different worlds to defeat a shared danger, the powerful, deadly and magnificent monsters that inhabit the land,” Capcom noted. “Along the way, viewers will make new discoveries and encounter familiar faces and beloved characters from the game, like the Admiral.”

Ryozo Tsujimoto, who serves as series producer for Monster Hunter, said, “After living and breathing in the universe of Monster Hunter for 14 years we are thrilled with enormous anticipation to see our creations adapted for a theatrical release. Monster Hunter’s fan base has exploded over the past year with the runaway success of the game Monster Hunter: World. It is our hope long-time fans and new alike will join us on this exciting exploration of the Monster Hunter universe.”

As for the franchise itself, the Monster Hunter series first began its fantasy adventure back in 2004 on the PlayStation 2. Capcom’s action-RPG was met with incredible success even spawning a manga, book, and anime series. Now, we’re getting a movie!

What do you hope to see in the upcoming film? Excited to see another adaptation, or were you hoping that the Monster Hunter series would be left untouched? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!