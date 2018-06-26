Monster Hunter World Won’t Come to Switch, Exclusive Games Being Considered

For those of you that were holding out for Monster Hunter World on the Nintendo Switch, we’ve got some bad news…but also some good news too.

During a recent shareholders meeting, Capcom made note that World was simply too big a game for the Nintendo Switch to handle. This is according to a tweet from Dom, who works within the gaming industry, noting that Capcom said the game simply “can’t be done on (Nintendo) Switch.”

It’s true, the Switch isn’t as much of a powerhouse as the Xbox One and PS4. In fact, the only way Capcom could get Resident Evil 7: Biohazard to run on it was through a cloud service. And even that doesn’t sound like it’s as big a hit as the company was hoping.

But don’t feel too bad, Monster Hunter fans. You’re still getting a game by the end of this summer. And not only that, it sounds like the company may be planning completely original Monster Hunter games made specifically for the system.

Per Dom’s tweet, which you can also see below, “executives did state that the company will proceed with developing MH games specifically designed for the platform.”

During a shareholders meeting, Capcom said Monster Hunter: World “can’t be done on [Nintendo] Switch.” Implying the game won’t be ported to the system. However, executives did state that the company will proceed with developing MH games specifically designed for the platform. pic.twitter.com/OoBCk2SCEx — Dom (@DomsPlaying) June 26, 2018

While this is great news, it’s not too big of a shock. The Nintendo Switch has sold millions of units in Japan; and Monster Hunter is a guaranteed success no matter what platform it ends up coming out for. So combining the two together for future releases just makes sense from a business perspective.

For the time being, the series will get some momentum going with Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, which will launch for Nintendo Switch on August 28. Once that game’s sales are tallied, we’ll see where the franchise goes from here.

One thing’s for sure. It’s going to be a fantastic monster hunting time for you and your friends.