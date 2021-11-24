New Monster Hunter Games Teased by Nintendo Leaker

Monster Hunter fans may want to tune into The Game Awards next month. On December 9, the latest installment of The Game Awards will go down, and awards will be dished out to some of the best games and some of the best game creators in the industry. However, that’s not why most tune. Most tune in for the announcements and reveals that pepper the award show. According to scuttlebutt, The Game Awards is packed full of big moments, and some of these big moments may include Monster Hunter.

Over on Twitter, a prominent Nintendo insider and leaker relayed word that it’s “highly likely” that “various Monster Hunter reveals” will happen during the award show. Unfortunately, this is all the report divulges. In other words, there’s no word what these Monster Hunter games are, but given the source, there’s reason to assume they could be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

As for where this information comes from, it’s been shared by Samus Hunter, a source that has proven reliable and reputable in the past. However, be sure to still take this with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial and subject to change, but the source themselves classifies the probability as “highly likely,” not definite.

