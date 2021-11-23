Microsoft’s Xbox Series X Restocks Have Major Flaw

The new Xbox Series x restocks on the Microsoft Store have a few problems, including one fairly major flaw. Just like in 2020, it’s been very challenging to buy an Xbox Series X in 2021. It hasn’t been as hard as buying a PS5, but it’s still a very daunting task for the average person, which is so why so many have settled for the Xbox Series S, a far easier console to get your hands on. Typically, one of the best places to buy an Xbox Series X is the Microsoft Store, however, it turns out their restocks have some issues. Taking to Twitter, Wario64 highlighted these issues alongside an email they received from the Microsoft Store about the Xbox Series X.

“Dear Microsoft Store customer because you are a valued Microsoft customer, we want to inform you that Microsoft Store has just received a limited supply of Xbox Series X bundles that are available for purchase at the Microsoft Store online by clicking this link. We understand that Xbox Series X consoles have been difficult to find and wanted to reach out to inform you of this availability. These are available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. The limit is one bundle per order, and two bundles per 30-day period. Unfortunately, there is only a limited supply available, and receiving this email does not guarantee that there will be bundles remaining for your purchase when you click the link. If you try the link and the bundle is unavailable, that means we have sold out. To purchase from the link above, you must have a valid Microsoft account. The link is valid for your account only, and the account must be associated with the email address that received this message. Thanks for shopping at Microsoft Store.”

So, what’s wrong with this? Well, it doesn’t filter out those who have already purchased a console through their Microsoft account, making it easier for scalpers to get consoles. This isn’t the sole problem though. The link provided hasn’t been working for many of those who have received it.

That said, if you haven’t already, be sure to opt-in for these types of emails if you haven’t already and check your email as the emails appear to have started flooding in, though not for everybody, and right now it’s unclear why.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves.