Monster Hunter Outlanders Announced With New Trailer

A new entry in the Monster Hunter franchise is coming to mobile platforms. Unlike Niantic’s Monster Hunter Now, Monster Hunter Outlanders is an open world survival game where players can take on familiar enemies solo or with up to three other people. Players will also be able to craft gear and tools to help them on their quest. For this new game, Capcom has teamed with mobile developer TiMi Studio Group, perhaps best known for its work on Pokemon Unite. In a press release, TiMi Studio Group producer Dong Huang talked about what players can expect from the upcoming game.

“It’s time for mobile players to fully enjoy what makes Monster Hunter one of the most beloved franchises in gaming,” Huang said. “Monster Hunter Outlanders not only offers players an authentic hunting experience, but it does it in a massive open world featuring the community and social systems players are looking for today.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

From that description, it sounds like Monster Hunter Outlanders is going for an experience closer to what players would expect from the mainline series, but built from the ground up for mobile. As with so many other mobile games, players can expect to see regular events and activities, giving the community a steady stream of content to enjoy. In addition to the announcement, TiMi Studio Group and Capcom have released the first trailer for Monster Hunter Outlanders. The trailer is fairly short in length, coming in at just over a minute in length. However, in that short amount of time, it offers a compelling glimpse at the gameplay, as well as the world players will explore.

So far, Monster Hunter Outlanders looks promising! The environments shown in the trailer are really impressive, with vast areas to explore, and monsters to encounter. The press release for the game says that the developers are looking to create “a mobile game that allows players to enjoy the Monster Hunter experience with friends, anytime and anywhere.” Unfortunately, the trailer focuses almost exclusively on exploration and cinematics, so it’s impossible to say how the combat will stack up against mainline entries in the series.

As of this writing, Monster Hunter Outlanders does not have a set release date, and there seem to be no plans to release the game on platforms other than mobile. It’s worth noting that TiMi did release Pokemon Unite on Switch in addition to iOS and Android, but it remains to be seen whether there’s any chance of Outlanders arriving on console or PC. At the very least, Monster Hunter Wilds is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S next year, so fans should have plenty of options in 2025.

