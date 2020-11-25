New Monster Hunter Spot Highlights the Movie's Monsters

✖

The official Monster Hunter Twitter account has released a new spot for the upcoming adaptation, compiling some of the monsters that fans can expect to see when the film releases in theaters next month. The spot predominantly focuses on some of the more intimidating creatures that will be seen in the movie, including Cephalos, Diablos, and Nerscylla. The spot also features stars Milla Jonovich and Tony Jaa as they prepare to do battle with these deadly creatures. The spot ends on a humorous note, however, with the less intimidating Apceros peacefully chomping on grass, as Jaa's character seemingly does the same.

The spot can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

While the Apceros tend to be docile in the Monster Hunter games, they can prove to be a handful in packs. It remains to be seen whether or not Milla Jonovich's Natalie Artemis will be caught letting her guard down around the plant-eaters, or if they'll truly remain as peaceful as they seem in the spot above! The Monster Hunter franchise is home to a number of intimidating creatures, but there are several that are more peaceful. In addition to the Apceros, Palicoes will also appear in the film, as well. Like the rest of the creatures in the film, the Palicoes look quite faithful, so fans of Capcom's video game franchise can rest assured that just as much attention is being placed on depicting the franchise's peaceful creatures as it is on the more intimidating monsters.

Of course, faithfulness to the source material does not necessarily equate to quality, and it will be interesting to see whether or not Monster Hunter can deliver a quality experience for fans of the series. Video game adaptations have long been hit-or-miss, but gems like Mortal Kombat, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, and Sonic the Hedgehog have proven that good video game adaptations can happen. Monster Hunter fans would love to see the film join that list; fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer to see if it can live up to the hype!

Are you looking forward to the Monster Hunter movie? What do you think of the film's new spot?