Monster Hunter Wilds Dev Reveals When Next Major Showing Will Happen

Capcom has revealed when it will be sharing more information on Monster Hunter Wilds. This past month at The Game Awards, Capcom made waves when it revealed Wilds with an initial teaser trailer than unveiled a 2025 launch window. For now, finer details associated with the follow-up to Monster Hunter World haven't been shared just yet, but Capcom has now given eager fans a better idea of when it will be showing off the title in greater depth.

In a new video posted to social media, Capcom producer Ryozo Tsujimoto informed viewers that the next showing for Monster Hunter Wilds will take place at some point this summer. Tsujimoto didn't say specifically which month that fans should circle on their calendar, but Capcom has historically chosen to reveal new details tied to its games in June, which is when E3 used to take place. Even without E3 transpiring in 2024, it seems likely that Capcom would opt to say more about Monster Hunter Wilds in this same window.

"Thank you so much to all the fans for your support and excitement," Tsujimoto said of the response to Monster Hunter Wilds and its reveal. "The Monster Hunter Wilds team is deep in development and working diligently toward release in 2025. The next announcement for the game is planned for Summer 2024, so we hope you look forward to it."

Hello, hunters! Monster Hunter series producer, Ryozo Tsujimoto would like to share a few words with you on what’s in store for Monster Hunter in 2024. #MH20th pic.twitter.com/qSuCRpPeZg — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 5, 2024

For the time being, it's not known exactly how Capcom will look to evolve on what was seen with Monster Hunter World in Wilds. Based on the title's first trailer, many of the gameplay stylings from World to Wilds will remain the same, with some new mechanics baked in. What is known for certain, though, is that Wilds is in the works solely for current-generation platforms, which means it will only come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it launches in 2025.

What are you hoping to see from Monster Hunter Wilds at its next big showing? And how did you feel about its initial reveal trailer? Let me know either down in the comments section or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.