Monster Hunter Wilds Report Reveals Release Date Details

A new report about Monster Hunter Wilds has surfaced online with release date details and more. Capcom announced Monster Hunter Wilds back on on December 7, 2023. At the time, it relayed word the game was releasing sometime in 2025 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. And this, alongside a debut trailer, was all that was revealed. There was no word when in 2025 it would release and no game details. We still don't have any of this information in any official capacity, however, we do have some new, unofficial details.

The details come the way of Dusk Golem, a well known source who specializes in information as it relates to horror and Capcom. In the past, the source has proven reliable, but they have also been off the mark in the past as well. In other words, take everything below with a grain of salt.

According to the source, Monster Hunter Wilds is fully open world, something hinted at in the debut trailer but not confirmed by Capcom so far. It is also mentioned that Zorah Magdaros is set to return. Lastly, in terms of game details, it is mentioned that the new installment is set to introduce various experimental mechanics than previous games. To this end, feedback on these mechanics have been positive so far in testing.

These game details are coupled with word of a more specific release window. Dusk Golem claims the game will release sometime during Q1 of 2025, which is to say sometime in the first three months of the year. For what it is worth, this has been a favored window for both Capcom and the series, so this is window is also just a reasonably safe guess.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not addressed this report in any capacity. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, regardless of whether or not the update is salient. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from the next Monster Hunter game?