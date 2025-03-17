Monster Hunter Wilds Fans Upset After Capcom Removes a Great Feature

Monster Hunter Wilds is the biggest game of 2025 so far, and looks poised to be one of the biggest games of generation. However, not everyone checking it out is loving the new MH game. This is perhaps most evident by its “Mixed” rating on Steam, and also by one look at the Monster Hunter Wilds Reddit page where many posts and discussions can be found featuring players unhappy with certain aspects of the new Monster Hunter game from Capcom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the larger negative discussions surrounding the Capcom game are all the missing features from previous Monster Hunter games, which includes not just Monster Hunter World, but older entries in the series. Of course, over time as Capcom releases updates for Monster Hunter Wilds, many of these features could be added. In the meantime, there is no denying there are some fan-favorite features missing that could go a long way in padding out the game and improving it.

To this end, one of the very top posts on the very active and popular Monster Hunter Wilds Reddit page right now is about how captured monsters are no longer shown off at base camp like previous games.

For those that don’t know, in Monster Hunter Wilds captured monsters just hang around before leaving. It is a major downgrade, and it is one that has not gone unnoticed by fans. This evident not just by the popularity of the post above, but many of the comments.

“Yeah, I miss this too. It was cool as heck to see your captures,” reads one of these comments. Another adds: “I miss almost everything from World in Wilds.”

As other comments point out, there is no base camp in Monster Hunter Wilds. This will presumably change with a future update, and when it does, it is very possible, if not probable, the feature above will be added. In the meantime, fans are missing it greatly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, for more coverage on Monster Hunter Wilds — including all of the latest MH Wilds news, all of the latest MH Wilds rumors and leaks, and all of the latest MH Wilds speculation — click here.