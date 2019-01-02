‘Assassin’s Creed’ Crossover Event In ‘Monster Hunter World’ Brings Bayek Into the Game

Monster Hunter World is back at it with another awesome crossover, this time bringing the Brotherhood into the mix from Assassin’s Creed.

Players of the RPG will be able to score some limited-time only gear – including a way to look like Ezio himself – through a new quest called “SDF: Silent, Deadly, Fierce.” As far as new quests go, this one is actually pretty easy. Players will need to head to a special arena where they will face off against three huge monsters: Lunastra, Deviljho, and Odogaron.

Take all three of these baddies out, and a unique item called Senu’s Feather will be awarded. Collect three to start your journey as a member of the Brotherhood!

For those like me that are suckers for solid stats, there is a small downside. The new “Bayek Layered Armor” from Assassin’s Creed Origins doesn’t actually contribute anything mechanically, it’s purely cosmetic. That being said, it sure is pretty!

That being said, there is an Assassin’s Hood that offers more than just a sweet new look. For those that craft Ezio’s hood, there’s a pretty incentive-worthy buff involved. According to this item’s description, “Increases movement speed and allows you to hide quicker. Lasts until you deal damage to a monster caught unaware.”

What do you think about the latest crossover gear to land in Monster Hunter World? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more gaming goodness!

