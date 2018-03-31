Monster Hunter World Latest Patch Targets Bow Issues, Various Bug Fixes

From April 6th until the 20th, Monster Hunter World players will be able to celebrate the Spring Blossom Event while earning new gear! But just because there are quite a few things down the pipeline for players to enjoy doesn’t mean that the team can take a break from making the game as stable as possible, that’s where the upcoming patch comes in.

According to Capcom:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Major Changes

In Update Ver. 2.00, a balance update was done to the bow’s Dragon Piercer attack to fix a bug where you could shoot past the attack’s angle limitations. However due to this update, when the target is lined up with the reticle at a very fast speed and the Dragon Piercer fires, it was discovered that the player may not be able to face in the direction of the reticle. This has been fixed so that even if the player is aiming at a target quickly in a direction they are not facing, the reticle will still be able to aim in that direction.

Please note that during Dragon Piercer, if the reticle is aimed at an area outside of the allowed range, the attack will fire in the direction the player is facing.

When selecting loadouts during Arena Quests, a bug occurred where the item window order would change. However, this has now been retooled as part of the game design.

Details:

From the default cursor position, the item pouch order when checking equipment info will be from left to right.

Next, the fixed items will appear in the following order, left to right: Whetstone, Capture Net, Fishing Rod, and BBQ Spit.

The last items will be the specialized tools, listed from left to right.

Other minor bugs were fixed. This update is set to go live in the first week of April.

In addition to the new event, all previous quests that have left the game will be making their return as well for a limited time. And yes, this absolutely includes getting that epic Horizon Zero Dawn and Street Fighter loot!

Players will also get log-in boosts for hopping in-game during the festival’s events, so it’s definitely something that you are going to want to check even if you’re just a casual player!

For those at a 50 Hunter Rank or higher, there is also a new nine-star event available to hunt Deviljho in the Ancient Forest, while the Mega Man quest comes available for those ranked 13 or higher to hunt Odagarons in the arena. It’s an amazing time to suit up, upgrade that gear, and enjoy some amazing game time.

Monster Hunter World is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC release slated for Fall.