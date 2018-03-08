Monster Hunter: World Will Get a Live Stream Special Next Week, New Details Incoming

Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World has become a, ahem, monstrous hit since its release earlier this year, already becoming the publisher’s most successful game of all time. So, of course, it’s going to give all its possible attention to it, and has announced a live stream that will detail what’s coming up next.

The company has noted that it will be hosting a special live stream that will take place on March 14 at 8:00 PM Japan time (around 6:00 AM EDT here).

While Capcom didn’t reveal exactly what it will be showing off during the stream, more than likely we’ll see what’s coming up with the game’s spring content, which should be updating over the next few weeks. Here are the details straight from the publisher:

“Monster Hunter: World‘s special live stream in Spring 2018 will be held on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at 8:00 PM! We will provide the newest Monster Hunter: World game information all at once! Stream URLs and more will be published tomorrow on Thursday, March 8! #MonHunWorld #CAPCOM_TV“

We may also get a glimpse of the new Deviljho creature that’s set to be introduced with the latest update of the game, which may pose an even greater challenge than some players realize. We’ll also very likely get a peek at the new armor and weapons being conjured up, so we can see what kind of tools we’re dealing with. You can catch a glimpse at Deviljho below, but we’ll see more of him in action during the live stream.

We probably shouldn’t expect too many surprises for the game, as Capcom will likely be sitting on those until around June, when the Electronic Entertainment Expo (or E3 for short) takes place. At that time, we may get a better idea of what’s coming over the course of the rest of the year, including possible crossovers with other games, as well as more monsters, armor and weapons than we can shake a sword at. Because why should the Monster Hunter party come to an end now when so many people are getting in on the hunt?

Go check out Monster Hunter: World now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC now!