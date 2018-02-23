Monster Hunter World March Event Schedule Updated

Capcom has just recently updated their post-content schedule for Monster Hunter: World. This includes new events and new chances to earn exclusive gear, while progressing through the ranks to prove you’re the number one hunter.

The official image with the new schedule can be seen above, but it’s pretty difficult to read so here’s the breakdown. First and foremost: there’s no patch, which means no download time! For those PlayStation 4 players interested in doing the Lord’s work for Aloy’s (Horizon Zero Dawn) armor and bow, you’re going to want to keep the February 28th date in mind to take to The Proving. Keep in mind, though, that you will need to be a level 11 or higher to participate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other events like “Chew the Fat” don’t have any recommended level, while events such as ‘Snow and Cherry Blossoms’ and ‘A Simple Task’ require you to be at least a level 30, though higher is definitely recommended.

The Street Fighter quest ‘Down the Dark, Muddy Path’ is available for early access players, while opening up later to other hunters on March 2nd. The events themselves are actually really fun and they definitely bring the challenge. It’s a fantastic way to keep the already expansive game more interesting, and giving players a reason to keep coming back for more!

Monster Hunter World is available now on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC release slated for later this year! For more on the open-world title:

Battle gigantic monsters in epic locales.

As a hunter, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats.

Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters.

In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.

Once every decade, elder dragons trek across the sea to travel to the land known as the New World in a migration referred to as the Elder Crossing.

To get to the bottom of this mysterious phenomenon, the Guild has formed the Research Commission, dispatching them in large fleets to the New World.

As the Commission sends its Fifth Fleet in pursuit of the colossal elder dragon known as Zorah Magdaros, one hunter is about to embark on a journey grander than anything they could have ever imagined.