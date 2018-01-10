Monster Hunter World’s Producer Explains Extensive PC Delay

Though the release of Monster Hunter World is right around the corner for console players, the PC members of the gaming family has to wait a few more months with its tentative ‘Autumn 2018’ release. At the time of announcement, we didn’t have any clear reason as to why such a long wait but now producer Ryozo Tsujimoto has offered some insight into the decision process.

Tsujimoto recently sat down with GamesRadar to discuss the thought process and give PC players a little light at the end of the tunnel.

“For the main Monster Hunter game, this is our first PC title and it’s something we want to make sure we get right. So rather than have it taking up resources during the console development and not it not being able to have our full attention on it. We want to get console out the door and then we’re going to take some extra time and try and get the PC version as good as possible.

There’s extra work you need for PC as well. On console you use first party matchmaking, you just kind of plug into it, whether it’s PSN or Xbox Live, but on PC we’re going to have to work more to get our own matchmaking working. So, hopefully, PC users won’t mind waiting a little bit longer for us to bring you a really great optimised PC experience.”

The matchmaking and server concerns are definitely valid and for such an expansive game, it’s a good sign that the team is taking the additional care with how the launch is handled. With successful beta periods and high praise for how the open-world title handles, the January 26th release for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 can’t be here soon enough. As far as PC, we’re still waiting on an official release date, though we do have an Autumn window at this time.