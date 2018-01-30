Monster Hunter: World Post-Creation Character Customization Could be on the Way

There is no denying that the character customization in the wildly popular, despite it just launching, Monster Hunter: World is mightily impressive. We’ve even showcased some of the best characters creative in-game, including “I’m Mary Poppin’s, y’all!” But, as is the case with many expansive games with character creation – sometimes the in-game action shots of what we thought were perfect toons actually can look like a hot mess (My RPG peers can feel me on this one), so a post-creation character creator wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world – In fact, it may be a reality soon if fans show enough interest.

Following tons of player complaints about not being able to make adjustments once seeing their toon go live, the creators of the incredibly hitworthy title sat down with Game Watch Impress during the Taipei Game Show in 2018. Here’s what they had to say on the matter:

Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto: You can’t redo it, but when making a character you can check their expressions, so you might want to do that first while making a character. However, if there’s enough demand for it then I’ll put it under consideration.

Director Yuya Tokuda: You can change the lighting on the bottom-left. Using that, not only see what it’s like during the daytime, but you can also check the expressions and such for night. I think if you use that while making it, it might not be as off.

Seeing how much excitement the title has seen since it launched this week, including those hailing the amazingly stunning character creation, this would be a fantastic feature to see added to the game. Much like the Dragon Age franchise adding in the Black Emporium, a means for characters to completely remake the way their character looks, a similar mechanic in the world of Monster Hunter could only be met with amazing feedback.

For now, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players can get down on their own brand of monster slaying now, while a PC release is slated for sometime this Fall. If you want even more adorable Monster Hunter: World goodness, check out these IRL cats reacting to the in-game palicoes meowing!