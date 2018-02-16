The Monster Hunter World Ryu Crossover Event Is Live, Here’s How to Get the New Gear

Ryu from the infamous Street Fighter series has officially joined the Monster Hunter World universe with the crossover event now live! Though the event will open up for everyone eventually, the early access is for those that currently has save date from Street Fighter V on their PlayStation 4. Don’t worry, though – it will open up if you don’t have that or are playing on another platform.

Ryu joins the hunt in Monster Hunter: World! If you have save data for Street Fighter V, complete the quest “Down the Dark, Muddy Path” to unlock the gear. pic.twitter.com/3FRin0w0gH — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 16, 2018

With a Street Fighter-exclusive questline, players have a chance to earn gear to make them look just like Ryu from the iconic fighter series. Now players can get a chance to see Ryu pull off some of his signature moves for themselves, though they don’t do nearly as much damage as you’d expect from his shoryuken.

Street Fighter not exactly up to your style? That’s not the only crossover to grace the vast RPG experience. Both Mega Man and Horizon: Zero Dawn both have their own respective appearances in-game. Horizon is exclusive to PlayStation 4 players, for obvious reasons, but the rest is fair game. PlayStation users will have first dibs on Ryu’s costume, but will eventually open up to all players as long as there is a Street Fighter V save on the console. Unlike HZD, the Street Fighter content will be open to all.

Never even played Street Fighter V but still want the gear? It’s still possible to earn the Ryu loot, but at a much later date and through various missions that Capcom has yet to reveal.

Monster Hunter World is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC release slated for Fall 2018.

For more about the game:

“Battle gigantic monsters in epic locales. As a hunter, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters. In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.”