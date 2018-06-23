Monster Hunter World’s Arch Tempered Vaal Hazak Arrives, Event Live

"What's more dangerous than a tempered monster?" Asks Capcom regarding their latest update. "Only an arch-tempered monster, of course! Easily identified by their distinctive metallic sheen and unrivaled ferocity, these elder dragons take the stage in two new event quests." Described as the toughest opponent yet, Vaal Hazak's quest line is now available with 'The Deathly Quite Curtain'.

The latest challenge is available from now until July 5th with one objective in mind: Slay the arch-tempered Vaal Hazak and earn that sweet, sweet loot. On one condition! Hunters must be a level 50 or higher to take on this ferocious beast so if you haven't gotten to that point yet, it's time to get grinding!

As far as the loot goes:

"Complete the arch-tempered monster event quests for the materials necessary to make γ (gamma) series armor! These new pieces of armor are bound to open up myriad new possibilities of armor skill sets!"

The event is now live for both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4! We're still waiting on the PC release, which is slated for sometime this Fall. For more about the expansive RPG experience from Capcom:

"As a hunter, you'll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters.

In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement."