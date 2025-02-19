One of the Best Roguelike Deckbuilders Is Getting a Sequel

Roguelike deckbuilders skyrocketed in popularity after the release of Slay the Spire which is put on a pedestal by fans of the genre. Since then, many developers have aspired to catch the lightning of Slay the Spire. While many have had some success, few are considered rivals to the Mega Crit’s roguelike deckbuilder. One notable exception is Monster Train, developed by Shiny Shoe and published by Good Shepherd Entertainment. Monster Train has similar gameplay to Slay the Spire but puts its own twist on the genre, making it unique and stand out. While roguelike deckbuilders can be played nearly forever, many have gone through everything Monster Train has to offer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re one of those players who’s been waiting for more after Monster Train, you’re in luck. Shiny Shoe has returned, partnering with Devolver Digital and Big Fan Games for its next endeavor. Shiny Shoe’s next upcoming release is a sequel to the critically acclaimed Monster Train, and even better than that, you won’t have to wait to play it.

Play video

Shiny Shoe revealed Monster Train 2 with an announcement trailer, giving fans the first look at the upcoming sequel. Even better, players can get a taste of the roguelike deckbuilder right now, as there is a demo available on Steam. Monster Train 2 promises to be bigger and better than the original game, bringing back familiar mechanics and pairing them with new features.

The most exciting aspect of Monster Train 2 is the addition of five new clans, two of which are available in the demo. Each clan plays differently offering different advantages through their abilities and strategies. Players will wield these clans against the Titans who have conquered Heaven as they drive their trains through the layers of Hell, Heaven, and the Abyss.

Monster Train 2 retains the three-tiered vertical levels as its battleground. Players must defend their pyres on these levels or risk being defeated. New card types, such as Room and Equipment cards, will bring some change to the formula. These give boosts and bonuses to players’ units and train.

One of the most highly requested features in Monster Train has been added in the sequel: Endless Mode. Players will be able to push themselves to their fullest in this ever-increasing challenge mode. The difficulty will increase the farther you get, allowing you to build up high scores and share them with your friends.

Monster Train 2 The Covenant outpost.

Regardless of where you play, The Covenant Outpost is the player hub. After each run, players are returned here to gather rewards and progress the story. Some of the features of this area are Pyre Hearts, Dimensional Challenges, Train Customization, The Logbook, Daily Challenges, and Celestial Alcoves. Each run will make players stronger, allowing them to progress further.

No release date has been given for Monster Train 2, with the only inkling being that it is coming soon. While players wait for more information, the demo is available and can give them an idea of what is coming in the highly-anticipated roguelike deckbuilding sequel.