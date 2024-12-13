Slay the Spire 2 Delivers Challenges Galore in The Game Awards First Look Trailer

The Game Awards got things started with big awards for franchises like Tekken and Batman Arkham, and then it was time for a first look at a fan favorite franchise heading to early access. That would be the much anticipated Slay The Spire 2, and while we previously received a more cinematic trailer during the initial announcement, this was all gameplay. The game looks as punishing as ever, requiring you to adapt on the fly as you gain new cards and look to learn the best way to take down your foes, and you can check out the new trailer in the video above.

This time around fans did get one additional tease of a brand new character in addition to the return of the Ironclad and Silent classes, as well as the newest addition to the mix the Necrobinder. While much of the focus of the trailer was on gameplay, there were some delightful moments that reminded players just how challenging this adventure will be, and fans also got a glimpse at some of the brand new enemies and events they will encounter along the way.

With all new cards in the mix as well as returning favorites, players will have a host of options in which to proceed through the challenging puzzles and enemies they will face. The original game was released in 2019, and since then Mega Crit has brought in a new engine and rewritten the game from the ground up.

No release date for early access was revealed during the stream, but hopefully it won’t be too long into 2025 before players can start taking on Mega Crit’s new adventure. You can check out the official description below.

“Civilization has waited 1,000 years for the Spire to reopen its doors… Return to the Spire and face friends and foes in this sequel to the quintessential roguelike deckbuilder. How high will you ascend… and what truths lie at the top? New slayers join the fray with their own sets of cards, mechanics, and personalities. Try out more archetypes and master them at your own pace. The Spire forever awaits those who dare challenge it…”

