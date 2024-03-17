Hit Poker Roguelike Balatro Getting a Mobile Version

Balatro has only been available for a few weeks now, but it seems there are already plans to bring the game to new platforms. Android and iOS versions were announced during an AMA on Reddit, with publisher Playstack specifically confirming the news. This led some to assume that a different developer might be handling the ports, but creator LocalThunk chimed in to confirm that he's handling development on all versions of the game, from the upcoming mobile releases, to the one that landed on Mac earlier this month. It seems the publisher was simply helping answer questions because of the large amount of interest generated by the AMA.

"The Switch port, PC version, MacOS version and both mobile ports are being done by me! Playstack was just giving me a hand on some answers (as you can see there was a lot of typing yesterday)," said LocalThunk.

Unfortunately, there were no details about when the mobile versions might see release, so fans eager to play Balatro will have to grab one of the existing versions. As of this writing, the game is available on just about every other platform, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Mac. The game is only available to own digitally, but Playstack confirmed in that same AMA that it is "still looking into" a physical release.

What is Balatro?

For those that have yet to experience Balatro, it's a roguelike deckbuilding game based on Poker, or more accurately, Big Two. LocalThunk is a developer consisting of just one person, and the idea came about as he began playing Big Two online with friends during the coronavirus pandemic. However, it greatly evolved over time, and bears little resemblance to the game that inspired it. LocalThunk did not set out to create something that would be wildly successful, and thought interest in the game would be low. However, Balatro has been selling incredibly well, with more than 500,000 copies sold across all platforms, as of March 6th. The game has also been a critical darling, with huge scores on Metacritic.

What's Next for Balatro?

Those mobile versions will help Balatro reach even more people, but existing fans have more content to look forward to. In that Reddit AMA, LocalThunk confirmed that a Daily Challenge mode is currently in the works. Another user asked about the possibility of a challenge editor. The developer noted that might be difficult in the game's engine, but "it's on the list." He also noted that there's no timeline for either of these potential additions, so fans shouldn't get too excited just yet. LocalThunk also left the door open regarding music for the game. The developer isn't shooting down the possibility, but he told Reddit users that more tracks "might cloud the vibe a bit."

Are you happy about Balatro coming to mobile platforms? Have you checked out the game yet? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!