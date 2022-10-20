Monty Python and the Holy Grail RPG Is Making Tons of Money

An officially licensed Monty Python and the Holy Grail tabletop RPG has raised over $700,000 in less than a day. Exalted Funeral launched the Kickstarter for Monty Python's Cocurricular Mediaeval Reenactment Programme, an officially licensed tabletop RPG inspired by the various works of Monty Python. Over 5,500 people have backed the Kickstarter in the first day, leading to the campaign raising $725,000 in less than a day.

In Monty Python's Cocurricular Mediaeval Reenactment Programme, players create a PC with a base role that includes Clerics, Peasants, Enchanters, or Ne'erdowell. Each character has five traits and each trait has a value that falls somewhere on the "Serious-Silly" spectrum. How serious or silly a PC's trait is determines the size of a dice the player uses when testing against that trait. Interestingly, Monty Python's Cocurricular Mediaeval Reenactment Programme utilizes some non-standard dice sizes like d14s, d16s, and d18s. When a player rolls the maximum number on a test, they immediately increase the dice size of the trait for future rolls. If a player rolls a 1 on test, they lower the dice size of that trait. Rolling a 1 or a 20 (or higher) also results in the player receiving a physical Demerit, which could lead to the player having to roll on the Table of Dire Consequences. Players can also earn Merits for good behavior, which can be used to cancel Demerits or grant a player advantage on a dice roll.

Players can receive a PDF copy of Monty Python's Cocurricular Mediaeval Reenactment Programme with a $25 pledge or a physical copy with a $65 pledge. The Kickstarter will remain open through November 18th.

You can keep up with our full tabletop game coverage here, and subscribe to The Character Sheet, ComicBook.com's new YouTube channel covering all tabletop RPG news.