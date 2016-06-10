Moon Director Duncan Jones Shares Full Throttle Fan Script

✖

Duncan Jones is no stranger to the world of video games. The acclaimed film director who is perhaps most well known for his work on Moon and Warcraft has long talked about his love for the medium. I mean, heck, you would kind of have to be into games if you directed a movie based on World of Warcraft, right? Well, Jones's adoration for video games has now resulted in yet another interesting project that he unveiled just recently.

Jones took to Twitter earlier today and shared that in his free time over the past few months, he put together a fan script for a Full Throttle movie. The script is based on the classic adventure game that was released in 1995 by LucasArts. The original game was written and designed by Tim Schafer, who is perhaps most well known for his current work at Double Fine.

It blew my mind!

I LOVED that game. I mean, REALLY loved that game. So the next time I had one of those freezes, I started writing this- A fan script for the LucasArts classic, FULL THROTTLE.

Enjoy.https://t.co/U179UWdeZ1 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 11, 2021

Jones said that this script is something he slowly began working on while in between other projects. The inspiration for it turned out to be a video animation that Schafer himself had shared on Twitter a while back. Jones said that as a longtime fan of Full Throttle, he decided to begin working on a fan script just to help himself get words on the page, essentially. "Sometimes when I can't squeeze out the thing I want to write, I write something else," Jones explained.

In total, the script that Jones has shared is quite extensive. It comes in at 94 pages long meaning that this is something that he dedicated a fair amount of time to. Jones also shared the entire script with fans via Dropbox meaning that if you want to read it for yourself, you can do so right this second.

It's worth stressing that just because Jones put this together, it doesn't mean he intends to ever get it made into a full-length movie. I'm sure he would entertain the idea if someone approached him about it, but for the most part, this is just meant to be something fun and nothing else.

Are you going to set aside some time to check out this Full Throttle script for yourself?