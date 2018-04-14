Shopkeeping RPG Moonlighter Has a Release Date for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Developer Digital Sun Games and publisher 11 Bit Studios have announced that their action RPG meets shopkeeping sim, Moonlighter, is set to launch on May 29th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Notably, the game’s Nintendo Switch version was not included in the release date announcement, or in other words, said version’s release date remains TBA.

In addition to a release date reveal, the pair also announced that the game will be getting a retail release. Said retail run will come in two forms: a standard physical release and a “signature” edition. The former will simply be a physical copy of the game, while the latter will not only come with the game, but will include a poster, a squish Jelly-Monster figurine, a double-sided medallion, and premium packaging.

Digitally, the game will rune at $19.99 USD. Meanwhile, the price-point for both of the physical versions has not been divulged. 11 Bit Studios notes that more information about both physical editions will come at a later date closer to launch.

A former Square Enix Collective and successful Kickstarter title, Moonlighter has garnered considerable attention for a smaller, independent release, partially thanks to its interesting premise, it’s impressive level of animation, and its pixel art that looks so good you would probably die for it.

Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official overview via 11 Bit Studios:

During an archeological excavation – a set of Gates were discovered. People quickly realized that these ancient passages lead to different realms and dimensions. Rynoka, a small commercial village, was found near the excavation site – providing brave and reckless adventurers with treasures beyond measure.

Moonlighter is an action RPG with rogue-lite elements that demonstrates two sides of the coin – revealing everyday routines of Will, an adventurous shopkeeper that secretly dreams of becoming a hero.

Key Features