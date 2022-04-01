Morbius Fans Conceptualize Video Game Adaptation for Marvel Film

Morbius fans are imagining what a video game based on the film that some people are calling the best movie of 2022. Morbius may have bombed with critics, scoring an impressively bad 17% on Rotten Tomatoes and a modest box office haul, but it is experiencing a second life on streaming. The Marvel movie has already topped some streaming charts and it seems that's in part because of all of the Morbius memes. In any other circumstance, a movie that bombed this hard would've already have left the cultural zeitgeist, but social media users can't help but keep it alive via a never ending supply of photoshops and jokes.

Many have noted that Morbius feels relatively dated and like it belongs in a different era, one that would've likely seen it receive a movie tie-in game. While there are certainly some exceptions, movie tie-in games were incredibly common, even for films that likely didn't need one. It also didn't help that most of them were pretty bad or mediocre at best. This has led many to imagine what a Morbius movie tie-in game would look like, from Wii shovelware to Nintendo DS sidescrollers. The internet is making the most of its imagination and creativity to showcase the various ways Michael Morbius could have been integrated into a video game. For those that do actually want to see Morbius in a video game, Spider-Man 3 for the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo Wii featured a questline with Morbius. This version of the game was different to the more noteworthy Xbox 360, PS3, and PC versions which didn't feature Michael Morbius in them.

I wish Morbius came out in the early 2000s so we got a movie tie in game which only vaguely followed the plot of the movie. — LonelyGoomba (@LonelyGoomba) May 24, 2022

Earlier this week, a Twitch channel streamed Morbius on repeat for almost an entire day to thousands of viewers. After gaining nearly 10,000 views, the channel was banned by Twitch for breaking the Terms of Service. The fall of this channel led to similar copycats popping up, which Twitch has been working to squash.

