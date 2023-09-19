Mortal Kombat 1 Fans Slam "Annoying" Issue Not Fixed From MK11

Mortal Kombat 1 is available worldwide today via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. That said, it's been playable for several days now thanks to early access. In this time, fans have sunk enough hours into the game to formulate opinions about what they like, what they love, and what they hate. To this end, Mortal Kombat fans aren't very happy about a missing quality-of-life feature that was also missing from Mortal Kombat 11.

Taking to the Mortal Kombat Reddit page, one player slammed NetherRealm Studios for not giving the option to choose your skin/color at the fighter select screen, pointing out this is the opposite of what most fighting games do.

"Why can't NetherRealm Studios do what literally everything fighting game in existence does and allow you to choose skin/color at this screen," reads the post. "Like, what is so hard about it? What is being gained by not doing it for the 2nd game in a row?"

This may seem like a complaint about a small thing -- and it is, to an extent -- but it's a complaint that has seemingly resonated with some of the game's most hardcore fans. The post is one of the most popular posts on the Reddit page this week with 2,500 votes of approval. Meanwhile, many of the comments echo the sentiment.

"Some of these decisions in Mortal Kombat 1 are absolutely baffling a good game bogged down by so many little things," reads one of the comments. "The actual mechanics of the fighting in this game are excellent but everything else just feels like it needed a few more months of polishing," adds a second comment.

So far, the negative feedback has not been met with any type of comment or any other form of acknowledgement. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to weigh in yourself and let us know if you agree with this Reddit post or not.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S at the price point of $69.99. For more coverage on the popular new fighting game, click here.

"Mortal Kombat 1 is a fun start to an exciting new era for the long running franchise," reads a snippet from our review of the game. "There are some sticking points that will likely need to be ironed out in future entries, however. The combo heavy fighting style is very satisfying to play when you're dishing it out, but will definitely make it less appealing to newcomers who could be on the receiving end. Invasions mode is great for playing alone, but that grind feeling will likely sink in sooner rather than later. Kameo Fighters are a fantastic addition, but customization for them isn't as deep yet."