Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Gets a Release Date

Mortal Kombat players just got a new game this month with Mortal Kombat 1 now fully out and available after its brief early access period, but that's not the only Mortal Kombat game that's coming out this year. There's another game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught which was announced earlier in the year with a 2023 release window attached to it, and after the game entered its preregistration stage, we finally learned that it'll be releasing on October 17th. And unlike Mortal Kombat 1's $70 price tag (or $110 if you wanted the version that let you play early), you'll be able to play this one for free.

The catch, of course, is that this is a very different type of Mortal Kombat game compared to the ones that fans are used to, so it might not be for everyone. But if you've been enjoying Mortal Kombat 1 in the past weeks and are looking for a more on-the-go take on the series, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught may be worth checking out.

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Release Date

News of the Mortal Kombat: Onslaught release date was shared via places that didn't exactly make it easy to know when the game would be out, but people spotted the release date regardless this week. The October 17th release date for the mobile game was spotted via the App Store's updated listing and is also included in the FAQ for the game on its site, but for whatever reason, there's nothing that's been said about the release date on the game's Twitter account.

In fact, that account has but one tweet right now, and that's to promote the preregistrations for the game that have already been live for awhile now. Like other mobile games, this one's offering preregistration rewards based on how many players sign up to download the game, so you can start collecting those soon if you're playing at or around launch.

What Is Mortal Kombat: Onslaught?

Unlike its mainline predecessors, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is far from a traditional Mortal Kombat game. Aside from already being different in that it's exclusive to mobile devices, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is also an RPG instead of a normal fighting game, one where you collect and summon fighters from across Mortal Kombat's expansive roster of characters.

"Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a new, action-packed mobile cRPG that features Triple-A Quality graphics, a brand-new Mortal Kombat story experience, and strategic team-based kombat," an overview of the game explained. "Players can build teams of iconic Mortal Kombat fighters like Scorpion and Sub-Zero to spar in fast-paced, auto group battles with multiple waves of enemies. Prepare to save the realms in this new Mortal Kombat RPG experience – built only for mobile."

This game will exist alongside the other mobile Mortal Kombat offering called Mortal Kombat Mobile which is more in line with the fighting games fans are used to.

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught will be out for mobile devices on October 17th.