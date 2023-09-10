Mortal Kombat 1 Download Size Has Been Revealed and It's Massive

Mortal Kombat 1 will require a ton of space on your console. There are few games as highly anticipated as Mortal Kombat 1 this year. It marks the long awaited return of one of gaming's most iconic franchises and one of the best fighting games out there. In a year that already saw the acclaimed Street Fighter 6, fighting fans are eager to bite into the absurdity of Mortal Kombat. The new game looks to be the most violent entry yet which is saying a lot and also the most whacky. Jean-Claude Van Damme will have a Johnny Cage skin, Megan Fox is voicing a vampire, and there are all kinds of over-the-top fatalities and other hijinks to observe.

Given Mortal Kombat is a series where characters fight in a 2.5D stage and there's really not much else going on beyond people beating the hell out of each other, one would expect the file size for Mortal Kombat 1 to be somewhat reasonable. Unfortunately, that's not really the case. The game is reportedly 140GBs on Xbox Series X|S, though some have also claimed it may be around 100GBs. Either way, that's a ton of storage and is over 10% of a console's space (or much more if you have an Xbox Series S). Typically, these kinds of games feature lots of high-end assets and Mortal Kombat 1 is a very good looking game, but it is surprising to see it taking up so much space on the console.

It's likely this file size will only continue to grow with updates, DLCs, and more. However, we have seen some games like Call of Duty find ways to decrease file size over time, so there is always the chance the game does trim some fat and become a bit more lean over time. Mortal Kombat 11 was a little over 100GBs with all of its DLCs, so maybe that's just wishful thinking.

Mortal Kombat 1 Release Date

Mortal Kombat 1 will release in early access starting on September 14th for special edition owners and for everyone else on September 19th. The game will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Mortal Kombat 1 Guest Characters

So far, Mortal Kombat 1 is confirmed to feature Peacemaker, Homelander, and Omni-Man as guest characters in DLC. It's unclear when that DLC will be available, but other guest characters are also expected to appear in other future DLCs.