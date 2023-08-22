Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals Shao Kahn and Sindel as Playable Fighters

NetherRealm Studios has revealed that Shao Kahn and Sindel will be the two newest fighters joining the roster of Mortal Kombat 1. Since its announcement earlier this summer, NetherRealm has continued to unveil new characters for MK1 at a steady cadence. Now, it's known that the latest Mortal Kombat entry will be getting a big injection of fighters that hail from Outworld, although their appearances are now a bit different than fans may be accustomed to.

Shared during Gamescom Opening Night Live, the "Rulers of Outworld" trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 showed off both Shao Kahn and Sindel in action while also highlighting their involvement in the game's narrative. This time around, Shao Kahn isn't the Emperor of Outworld but is instead identified as a General for the realm. He also happens to boast a more demonic look in MK1 with his character now featuring a big set of horns. Sindel, the Empress of Outworld, then comes with her classic long hair that she then uses to destroy her opponents. The trailer also opts to highlight Raiden as well, who was previously known to be in MK1.

Know thy place. Bow before your Queen. #MK1 pic.twitter.com/To4c9Ny8k2 — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) August 22, 2023

When it comes to "Kameo" fighters, this video also confirms that Motaro and Shujinko will be available to use in support roles with Mortal Kombat 1's new fighting system. This trailer highlights some of the various moves that Motaro and Shujinko will have at their disposal, some of which are incredibly brutal. All in all, MK1 continues to look largely excellent, which makes its wait for launch that much more difficult.

Fortunately, the release of Mortal Kombat 1 is only about a month away as the latest title in the long-running series will arrive on September 19. When the game does release, it will be available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

What do you think about Mortal Kombat 1 based on everything that has been shown so far? And how do you feel about Shao Kahn and Sindel being playable fighters in this entry? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.