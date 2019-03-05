‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Fans Spot Adorable Detail in Johnny Cage Trailer

Fans were ecstatic when NetherRealm Studios revealed that the legendary Johnny Cage would be on the roster in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11. That said, one eagle-eyed fan pointed out a particular detail about the trailer that is absolutely adorable: Johnny Cage’s action figure of himself that he is holding is actually his daughter’s.

After Cage pulls off one of the finest finishers in the business, he plays with his own action figure. When he makes it do the splits, however, the name “Cassie” is written on the bottom of the shoe, much akin to the characters in the Toy Story films. While it wasn’t in the reveal trailer, the name was present in the Kombat Kast that came later that day. Check it out:

That’s pretty sweet if I do say so myself, and I am not alone. “That’s… Actually kind of cute,” user Jashin_237 said. “And a bit sad.” After being asked why it would be sad, Jashin said: “Well, his daughter is all grown up now. And he keeps the toy because it reminds him of a time when Cassie admired and looked up to him, ya know? It’s a keepsake from her childhood.”

Many fans commented on how the attention to detail in Mortal Kombat 11 is absolutely incredible. Others commented on Johnny’s parenting skills featured in Mortal Kombat X. Either way, it was quite the wholesome find for the community at large, and it shows just how much care is being put into the upcoming game.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 23rd. For more on the title:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What do you think about Johnny using his daughter’s action figure of him during kombat? Is it as adorable as I think it is? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

