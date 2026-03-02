Starfield PS5 Release Date Leaked in New Report

A new report has revealed the PS5 release date for Bethesda’s Starfield in advance of an official announcement. For well over a year at this point, credible rumors and reports have continued to claim that the latest RPG from Bethesda will eventually be coming to PlayStation hardware. Now, we finally seem to be on the precipice of the game’s PS5 launch if a new leak is to be believed.

Coming by way of Dealabs, it has been reported that Starfield is set to launch on PS5 next month on April 7th. The game is said to be getting both a physical and digital release, with pre-orders supposedly beginning later this month. There will also reportedly be two editions of Starfield on PS5. The standard edition is said to retail for $49.99, while the premium edition will go for $69.99. Assuming that this info is true, which it likely is given the credibility of the source it’s coming from, then we should learn more in an official capacity quite soon from Bethesda.

Outside of a launch on PS5, reports have also suggested that Starfield is set to get a major new update as well that will drastically overhaul portions of the game. This patch will look to address many criticisms that have been levied at Starfield since its original launch in 2023. Assuming that this update does release and is as big as has been teased, then it could prompt those on Xbox and PC platforms to also return to Starfield in addition to newcomers jumping in on PS5.

If pre-orders for Starfield on PS5 are truly going to go live in roughly two weeks, then this is likely the window in which Bethesda would also announce the port to the public. When this happens, we’ll be sure to bring you all of the official details here on ComicBook after they’re unveiled.

