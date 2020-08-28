Mortal Kombat 11 Leaker Reveals DLC Characters NOT to Expect

✖

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia is reportedly getting several more DLC characters, which in turn has MK fans rejuvenated that their favorite character could still find their way into the game. At the moment, the MK11 roster is missing some classic and very popular characters, such as Mileena, Reptile, and Rain. Unfortunately, for many of these characters, it's looking like their luck isn't going to change.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Mortal Kombat 11 leaker "thethiny" revealed the list of the fighters that they don't expect to come to the game as DLC based on the game's files. The most notable of these characters is the one the dataminer is the least sure about: Mileena. As you may know, Mileena is known for having the most passionate following of really any character bar perhaps Scorpion and Sub-Zero. So, as you would expect, they are getting pretty desperate to see Kitana's sister added.

The other characters listed include the following: Reptile, Cyrax, Ermac, and Stryker. If this is accurate, then there's going to be a lot of disappointed fans. However, there's plenty of popular Mortal Kombat characters not in the game, but not featured on the list. In other words, characters who could still be added, such as Rain, Smoke, Sektor, Kenshi, Tremor, Chamaleon, Havik, and Li Mei.

If you ask me, based on the files, what characters are NOT coming, then I can tell you that Cyrax, Stryker, Reptile, Ermac, and Mileena are on the top of that list. Mileena is debatable. — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) August 22, 2020

Cyrax is "Yellow Sektor" in MK11. If he's coming he gonna be a variation only. — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) August 22, 2020

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official or definitive, but speculative based on the game's files.

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X or any other additional platforms.

